Customs seize over 48,000 contraband cigarettes from Birkirkara garage

Customs caught a man loading the cigarettes and over 210kg of illegal tobacco into a van • Over €41,000 in taxes are due

luke_vella
3 August 2022, 1:40pm
by Luke Vella
Over 48,000 contraband cigarettes were seized (Photo: Customs)
Customs officers seized over 48,000 contraband cigarettes and 211kg of illegal tobacco from a garage in Birkirkara.

During a search operation conducted by customs officials, a man was caught loading cigarettes from a garage into a Peugeot van.

In a statement, Customs said that the man said he purchased the cigarettes from a local supplier, whom he refused to identify. He was unable to provide any invoices for the cigarettes containing excise banderols.

Over €41,000 in taxes are due from all the cigarettes and tobacco seized.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

