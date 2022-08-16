[WATCH] Police officer enthrals the crowd with footballing skills in Valletta

A female police officer let down her hair and entertained children and onlookers with a display of footballing skills while on patrol in Valletta.

Janice Xuereb, who is a goalkeeper with Birkirkara FC’s women's football team, juggled a football while engaging with a girl in St George’s Square.

The light moment was caught on a phone camera and made it to the Facebook page This is Malta under the post ‘This is not in Brazil’.

The Malta Police official Facebook page shared the post, giving identity to the young police officer. “PC 2001 J. Xuereb caught in action while sharing a light moment with the community during her patrols in Valletta. PC Xuereb also forms part of Malta's Women National Football Team,” a note accompanying the video said.

The 26-year-old Xuereb has had 22 caps with the Maltese national team.