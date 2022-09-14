ADPD deputy chair Sandra Gauci announces European election candidature

ADPD’s deputy chair Sandra Gauci has announced she will be contesting the European Parliament election in 2024.

The teacher and vlogger said she aspires to be the voice of the people, “who speaks their language without rhetoric and pomposity”.

In an opinion piece published in the Times of Malta on Wednesday, Gauci pledged not to resort to the “brand of Maltese tribalism which has ‘graced’ the European Parliament thanks to representatives who thought it wise to extend their village bickering to a wider audience”.

Gauci contested the general election for the first time with ADPD in March this year.

The EP election is dues in mid-2024 when the current term of the European Parliament comes to an end. Malta elects six MEPs.

If elected, Gauci will sit as part of the Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance in the EP.

Gauci said the EP has made important strides in moving beyond an EU institution to becoming a major international player, citing the unequivocal role played by President Roberta Metsola in the Ukrainian crisis.

“But much more needs to be done. The European Parliament has the potential of becoming a stronger representative force for the benefit of European citizens in these difficult times,” Gauci wrote. “Strengthening the link between the average Joe and the EU institutional set-up is key to keep the EU relevant and to counter the impression citizens often have of being overwhelmed by an unfathomable and distant bureaucracy.”

Gauci started her ‘public career’ as a vlogger with her self-styled ‘ABS News’, providing tongue in cheek commentary on current affairs. She continues to vlog in a filter-free way.