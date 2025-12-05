menu

Lampuki season extended until end January 2026

Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said announces lampuki season will be extended until January 2026

karl_azzopardi
5 December 2025, 4:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Lampuki (Photo: James Boanchi/MaltaToday)
Lampuki (Photo: James Boanchi/MaltaToday)

The Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said has announced the European Commission has approved Malta’s request to extend the lampuki fishing season.

Following the government’s submission, the Commission agreed to allow Maltese fishers to continue catching lampuki until the end of January 2026.

The extension gives fishers added stability and helping them make up for days lost earlier in the season.

The lampuki season normally runs from mid-August to the end of December.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.