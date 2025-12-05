Lampuki season extended until end January 2026

The Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said has announced the European Commission has approved Malta’s request to extend the lampuki fishing season.

Following the government’s submission, the Commission agreed to allow Maltese fishers to continue catching lampuki until the end of January 2026.

The extension gives fishers added stability and helping them make up for days lost earlier in the season.

The lampuki season normally runs from mid-August to the end of December.