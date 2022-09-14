As more educators resign, MUT declares mistrust in personnel selected by St Albert the Great rector, board

As more educators resign from St Albert the Great College, the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) declares its mistrust in the personnel being selected by the school’s rector and board.

The MUT had already declared mistrust in the rector and board itself, and declared an industrial dispute, after its headmaster Mario Mallia was axed after 16 years in the post. The union is now challenging the rector’s decision to terminate Mallia’s employment, insisting the dismissal is unfair and discriminatory.

In a statement, the MUT said the situation at St Albert college remains critical, with educators resigning and no preparations underway for the reopening of the scholastic year.

“A meeting planned for today and coordinated between MUT lawyers and the lawyers of the rector has been cancelled by the rector’s lawyers at the last minute.”

The union said that it is holding regular meetings with educators at the college, who the MUT say have no idea about the preparations for the reopening of the new scholastic year to take place within days.

The union said it is willing to support the Dominican Order, but only on the condition that the rector and board resign or are removed from office.