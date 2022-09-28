Man taken to hospital after falling from construction scaffolding
The man fell from scaffolding on a site in Birżebbuġa
A man suffered grievous injuries on Wednesday after falling from scaffolding on a construction site.
At 3:15pm, police received a call for assistance from a construction site in Triq F.C. Bourlemaque, Birżebbuġa.
According to police, a 46-year-old Albanian man living in Marsascala fell from scaffolding on site and sustained injuries.
A medical team performed first aid on the victim, and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.
Police are investigating the case.