Man taken to hospital after falling from construction scaffolding

A man suffered grievous injuries on Wednesday after falling from scaffolding on a construction site.

At 3:15pm, police received a call for assistance from a construction site in Triq F.C. Bourlemaque, Birżebbuġa.

According to police, a 46-year-old Albanian man living in Marsascala fell from scaffolding on site and sustained injuries.

A medical team performed first aid on the victim, and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the case.