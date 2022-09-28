menu

Man taken to hospital after falling from construction scaffolding

The man fell from scaffolding on a site in Birżebbuġa

nicole_meilak
28 September 2022, 7:34pm
by Nicole Meilak

A man suffered grievous injuries on Wednesday after falling from scaffolding on a construction site. 

At 3:15pm, police received a call for assistance from a construction site in Triq F.C. Bourlemaque, Birżebbuġa.

According to police, a 46-year-old Albanian man living in Marsascala fell from scaffolding on site and sustained injuries.

A medical team performed first aid on the victim, and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital with grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the case.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
