Motorcyclist seriously injured in St Paul’s Bay accident

A 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after losing control of his bike and sliding into a car in St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the accident happened at 1:30pm in Triq it-Tamar.

Initial investigations determined that the British motorcyclist lost control of his Kymco bike, fell off it and slid into an Opel Corsa driven by a 63-year-old Mellieħa resident.

A medical team administered first aid before the man was hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital. He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Elaine Mercieca is conducting an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.