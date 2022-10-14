Woman, 72, dies in Birkirkara traffic accident

menu
14 October 2022, 4:58pm
by Marianna Calleja

A 72-year-old woman has died after being hit by a motorcycle in Triq il- Wied, Birkirkara.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman, from Naxxar, was hit by a Honda motorcycle driven by a 22 year-old-man from Mosta.

Consequently, the driver fell off the motorcycle and kept skidding till hitting a Renault car, which was being driven by a 44-year-old woman from Xewkija, Gozo.

A medical team assisted the victims and an ambulance took the 72-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment but was certified dead at the hospital a few hours later.

The motorcyclist and car driver were not injured.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. The investigations by the Police are still ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
