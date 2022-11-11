Community policing scheme extended to eight new localities

The community policing scheme has been extended to eight new localities in Malta, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has announced.

The initiative has now been extended to Ħaż-Żabbar, ix-Xgħajra, Marsaskala, San Ġwann, iż-Żurrieq, il-Qrendi, Ħaż-Żebbuġ u s-Siġġiewi.

Camilleri said that now 75% of the country’s localities will now have the service for their residents.

The initiative was launched in 2019 in an effort to increase security and safety among residents, voluntary organisations and associations in the localities. The initiative was launched in a pilot project in Mellieha, and has been extended to a number of localities across the islands.

This dedicated unit of police officers are specifically tasked with strengthening their relationship with the public and the community, while curbing petty and domestic illegalities.

The Home Affairs Minister said the project is being carried out in collaboration with the local councils, and serves to give the community a better sense of safety.

Addressing the press conference, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said the extension of the project is testament to its success over the years.

“It is through community policing and other methods that the Corps takes a step closer in achieving its vision in ensuring a safer country,” he said.

He also said he hopes to see the community policing scheme extended to all localities by the end of 2023.