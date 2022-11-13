[IN PICTURES] Malta celebrates Remembrance Day

President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela and other distinguished guests lay wreaths on the War Memorial on the occasion of Remembrance Day on Sunday.

Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of wearing a remembrance poppy, is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

The day follows a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, and the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries.

A pontifical Mass and Te Deum on the occasion was also held at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.