Ex-judges touted for ombudsman, standards commissioner posts

Two ex-judges are being considered for the vacant posts of ombudsman and standards commissioner but the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader have yet to agree.

Retired judges Joseph Zammit McKeon and Joseph Azzopardi, a former chief justice, have been touted as possible replacements for ombudsman and standards commissioner respectively.

Both posts require cross-party support since candidates are appointed by two-thirds majority in parliament.

The names were released by Times of Malta on Tuesday morning after Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday said government had put forward the names of two people and was waiting for feedback from the Opposition.

MaltaToday can confirm that Zammit McKeon’s name had been proposed for the role of ombudsman by Opposition leader Bernard Grech several months ago, while Azzopardi was proposed by the Prime Minister.

MaltaToday understands that Abela and Grech exchanged views on the proposed names a couple of weeks ago and had to come back with feedback. However, it appears Grech has expressed some reservations and agreement has so far not been reached but talks are expected to continue.

Incumbent Ombdusman Anthony Mifsud’s term ended in March last year but he remained in office pending the appointment of a replacement. Former standards commissioner George Hyzler’s term ended prematurely in September after he took up his post in the European Court of Auditors.

Azzopardi was appointed chief justice in April 2018 at 63. He relinquished the post two years later as required by the Constitution.