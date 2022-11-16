menu

Woman, 83, dies after falling in her own residence

The woman was certified dead at the site of the accident, after falling a height of around one storey at her Luqa residence

marianna_calleja
16 November 2022, 4:22pm
by Marianna Calleja

An 83-year-old woman has died after falling the height of around one storey at a Marsa construction site.

The police said their assistance was requested at around 10:00am on Wednesday in Triq Ħal Tarxien, Ħal Luqa.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman, had fallen down in her own residence.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, but the woman was certified dead at the site.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
