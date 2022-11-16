Woman, 83, dies after falling in her own residence

An 83-year-old woman has died after falling the height of around one storey at a Marsa construction site.

The police said their assistance was requested at around 10:00am on Wednesday in Triq Ħal Tarxien, Ħal Luqa.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman, had fallen down in her own residence.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, but the woman was certified dead at the site.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.