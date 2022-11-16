menu

Man injured after falling two-storey height in Santa Venera

A medical team took the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified to have been seriously injured

marianna_calleja
16 November 2022, 4:39pm
by Marianna Calleja

A man was seriously injured after falling off a residence in Santa Venera on Wednesday morning. 

Police have not yet identified the man, however preliminary investigations show that the man fell from a height of around two storeys in Trejqa Fleur-De-Lys, Santa Venera.

The victim was carrying out maintenance work before the accident occurred.

A medical team took the man to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified to be seriously injured.

