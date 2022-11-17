European prosecutor requests more information in Marsa Junction corruption probe

The European Public Prosecutor is actively investigating the Marsa Junction flyover project on original allegations on illegal ‘commissions’ requested by Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech.

But the EPPO has also requested Malta’s financial crimes investigation department (FCID) to request more information from independent politician Arnold Cassola, who supplied yet more internal chats and emails related to the allegations first revealed by The Times.

Cassola said he had been summoned to the FCID, where police officers informed him that EPPO had requested answers to specific questions in relation to the documentation he had presented to the Commissioner of Police.

“I was also asked if I had anything new to add. Something which I did, and then I confirmed my statement by signing it,” Cassola said.