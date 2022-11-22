menu
Updated | Woman killed in Kordin shooting

Police searches for the aggressor are underway in Qrendi

nicole_meilak
22 November 2022, 8:36am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: TVMNews

A woman was shot dead in at Corradino Industrial Estate on Tuesday morning, according to police. 

The victim is a 40-year-old woman from Qrendi. She was driving a white Nissan Qashqai.

Initial investigations have found that three shots were fired, with the aggressor using a shotgun.

Police believe that the aggressor is on the run and armed, still in possession of the shotgun. 

Searches are underway in Qrendi, where the man's car is understood to have been found parked. 

Several gunshots were heard in Raħal Ġdid after a traffic accident took place near the mosque.

More to follow

