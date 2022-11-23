menu

Gozo shaken by another milder earthquake

Second earthquake in as many days strikes off Gozo, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale

kurt_sansone
23 November 2022, 3:06pm
by Kurt Sansone
A second earthquake in as many days struck off Gozo on Wednesday
Gozo was shaken by another earthquake on Wednesday measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, the University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group reported.

The earthquake was recorded offshore to the north west of Gozo at 1:31pm.

This is the second earthquake in as many days. On Tuesday, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck at 1:40pm to the west of Gozo and was closer to the coast.

Tuesday's earthquake was felt all over the Maltese islands.

