Over 100 MEPs support Maltese government abortion amendments

More than 100 MEPs and 57 MPs from national parliaments are showing support for the Maltese government’s decision to introduce life-saving changes to Malta’s anti-abortion law.

The initiative was taken by Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer and signatories include MEPs from the Socialists and Democrats, the Greens, the Left bloc and Renew. It also includes MPs from 14 different national parliaments.

Only one MEP from the European People’s Party signed the letter, while Engerer was the only Maltese MEP to sign.

In their letter, the signatories welcomed the proposed amendments to the Maltese Criminal Code, which will allow for the termination of a pregnancy if a woman’s life or health is at risk.

“By amending legislation to ensure that women who must endure life-saving terminations are not prosecuted, Malta is taking a step in the right direction when it comes to protecting the fundamental rights of women, and medical practitioners,” the signatories said.

They added that although the proposed law is still “insufficient for ensuring women’s full bodily autonomy”, they described this as “an important moment for Malta, which will have great and lasting positive effects on Maltese women, Europe and the world”.

Read the letter below:

Downloadable Files Letter by MEPs to Robert Abela



The letter underscores that the European Parliament has long called for the right to abortion to be included in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. The signatories said they firmly believed that everyone has the right to a safe and legal abortion.

Engerer said that the letter was a reaction to another letter penned over the weekend by three UK Conservative MPs and others from the House of Lords, who encouraged the Maltese parliament to reject the amendments.

“I could not stand idle… I therefore asked my friends in the European Parliament to support the Maltese government’s decision to give legal certainty to medical practitioners to do all possible to save lives. I asked for 105 signatures and I am glad we managed to get a larger amount in just 10 hours not only from the European Parliament but also 14 different national Parliaments in member states, including British members of the House of Lords,” Engerer said.

The Maltese is parliament is debating an amendment to the Criminal Code that would allow doctors to terminate a pregnancy if a woman's life or health is in danger. At the opening of the debate on Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this change was necessary to save lives.

The Opposition has accused government of introducing abortion by stealth and said it will vote against the amendment.

