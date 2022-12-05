PM on building collapse: Let investigations take their course

Contractors need to shoulder responsibility in the construction sector, Prime Minister Robert Abela said after a building collapse killed a Maltese man on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Abela said that government is ready to do what’s needed to regulate the construction sector, but property contractors need to shoulder responsibility too.

“Whoever’s a contractor in this sector needs to shoulder responsibility. While government will do what’s needed, every contractor needs to should everything that the profession brings with it.

“This country can’t tolerate a situation where anyone who decides to buy some machinery can become a contractor overnight,” he said, without referring to specific cases.

A building at the Corradino industrial estate collapsed on Saturday morning as workers were pumping concrete on the ceiling of the third floor.

Five workers were recovered from the rubble and taken to hospital for grievous and critical injuries.

However, the lifeless body of JeanPaul Sofia, 20, from Swatar was recovered by rescuers after a 16-hour search operation.

Abela said there was a distinction to be made between this case and the death of Miriam Pace, who died under the rubble of her home as a result of construction works being carried out on a construction site adjacent to the house.

“The main principle is to let investigations take their course,” he said, pointing out that a magisterial inquiry is being conducted by Magistrate Marseann Farrugia.