Abela chastises Metsola for her reaction to Qatari bribe allegations

Prime Minister Robert Abela has criticised the European Parliament Leadership for reaching premature conclusions on the allegations surrounding bribery of MEPs by the Qatari government.

In a jab at European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, the PM said the parliament’s top leadership acted “too quickly”.

“Out of respect for the institutions, I will not do the same,” he told TVM at the EU-ASEAN Summit on Thursday.

EP vice-president Eva Kaili was dismissed from her position this week after being arrested by Belgian authorities in connection with the Qatar investigation. MEPs voted 625 to one to remove Kaili from the post.

Abela insisted that his principle remains “consistent” with those of similar cases. “We must let institutions do their work,” the Prime Minister continued.

The European Parliament has been discussing, a safeguard mechanism with the aim of preventing similar cases, with the PM saying he believes it acted rapidly to deviate from this issue.

“It's also possible that the European Parliament was so focused on censuring and criticising EU member states for other specific behaviours that it failed to recognise the necessity for such a mechanism inside its own structures,” said the Prime Minister.

Speaking on Qatar, Abela stated vital links which exist between the middle-eastern country and Europe, particularly in terms of energy supply, should not be tarnished as a result of the allegations.

