Christmas shock for 150 laid off by gaming company

A gaming company has laid off all its Malta-based workers after initiating proceedings in court to be declared insolvent.

Genesis Global Limited has permanently closed its operations in Malta as a result of the insolvency, while all its workers have been declared redundant.

The company had already laid off several workers in recent weeks, sparking fears among company staff that they won’t’ be paid their December salary.

According to IGaming NEXT, workers were ordered to take all outstanding vacation leave.

Genesis Global Limited was fined £3.8m in January by the UK Gambling Commission and suspended from operating in Britain.

The company had already been suspended from operating in Britain back in 2020. However, the suspension was lifted three months later following “significant compliance improvements”.

The Commission continued with its investigation, which ended in a £3.8m fine, a warning, and an additional licence condition demanding further auditing.

The redundancies comes weeks after company co-founder and CEO Ariel Reem announced that he left the business in 6 December.

Lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi published the email sent out to employees on Friday informing them that they have been made redundant.

"Full and absolute solidarity with all the employees whose employment was terminated today (two days before Christmas) by a gaming company in Malta."