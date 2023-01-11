MIA registers 5.8 million passenger movements in 2022

The Malta International Airport recorded 5.8 million passenger movements during 2022.

The number of passenger movements is still 20% less than what was recorded during the MIA’s record full-year traffic for 2019.

While August was the year’s busiest month with 712,122 passenger movements, December registered the strongest recovery rate.

The MIA’s traffic for December amounted to 421,468 passenger movements, translating to a recovery of 88.3 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic.

While December’s daily traffic averaged at around 13,000 passenger movements, on the month’s busiest days, namely December 23, 29 and 30, the Malta International Airport team handled more than 17,000 passengers.

A high seat load factor (SLF) of 81% was recorded in December, with the MIA saying the figure highlights the strong demand for air travel.

Italy was the most popular destination in December, with a 21.4% market share, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Poland.

The French and Polish markets experienced noteworthy growth over pre-pandemic levels, with the former registering an increase of 26% and the latter growing by 58.7% over 2019. The number of passengers travelling to and from the other three markets was lower than pre-pandemic December levels.