Transport Malta steps up enforcement on e-scooters, 137 confiscated

Transport Malta has ramped up enforcement on e-scooters, with 137 e-scooters confiscated in various localities over the past few weeks.

As of January 2023, Transport Malta was given authority through a legal notice to enforce the use of e-scooters, targeting both commercial operators and private individuals.

Enforcement operations have been carried out in localities with a strong use of e-scooters, including St Julian's, Sliema, St Paul's bay, and Gzira, to ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

E-scooters were confiscated for various reasons, such as expired licenses, failure to register the vehicles with the Authority, and lack of valid insurance.

Patrick Pollacco, Director of Enforcement within Transport Malta, stated that the Authority is committed to being more vigilant in enforcement and strengthening its presence on roads. He urged e-scooter drivers to be responsible and observe traffic regulations.

Transport Malta said it encourages all e-scooter owners to comply with the country's laws and observe traffic laws while using their vehicles, to ensure the safety of both the driver and those around them.

Enforcement operations will continue in the coming days to ensure that e-scooters are operated in compliance with laws.