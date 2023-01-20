Strong winds, thundery showers expected over the weekend

Malta is in for a stormy weekend with the Meteorological Office issuing an orange warning because of gale force winds that are expected over the coming hours.

The orange warning will be valid until Saturday at 8am.

The West-Southwest wind, which will then veer West Northwest, will become generally very strong and may occasionally reach gale force over the exposed areas of the Maltese islands.

Malta may experience some rain showers on Friday but heavy precipitation is not expected until Sunday as thundery rain showers will affect the central Mediterranean.

Over the weekend, the maximum temperature will range between 13°C and 14°C, while the minimum temperature will range between 7°C and 10°C.