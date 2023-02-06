Malta to send civil protection teams to Turkey after devastating earthquake leaves hundreds dead

Updated at 12:51pm with EU emergency response details

Malta will be sending members of the Civil Protection Department (CPD) to Turkey to help in zones affected by Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta will be sending CPD officials to Turkey to help and provide humanitarian assistance.

“Solidarity with the people of Turkey & Syria in this difficult time. You have the Maltese government’s unwavering support,” he said on Twitter.

CPD chief Peter Paul Coleiro told MaltaToday that the department is aiming to send the first team of personnel to Turkey by tonight.

Malta’s effort is part of the EU’s civil protection mechanism that has mobilised to assist Turkey.

EU High Representative Josip Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said the bloc has mobilised search and rescue teams following Turkey’s request for assistance.

Urban search and rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania to support the first responders on the ground. Italy, Spain and Slovakia have also offered their rescue teams to Turkey.

The EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in direct contact with the authorities in Turkey to coordinate further support if needed.

The EU's Copernicus satellite system has also been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

“The EU is also ready to support those affected in Syria, which has also reported casualties, through its humanitarian assistance programmes. Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and the brave first responders working to save lives,” the EU officials said.

Turkey and Syria were hit by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the early hours of Monday morning, with more than 1,000 people confirmed dead and many more injured. Buildings across several cities collapsed with videos shared on social media showing rescue crews searching for victims through piles of rubble.

But Turkey was hit by a second magnitude 7.5 earthquake at around 11:20am, which officials said was not an aftershock.

The first earthquake was felt in neighbouring countries like Lebanon and Israel. Several magnitude 6 aftershocks were felt later.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near the city of Gaziantep in south central Turkey.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit at 4:17am, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was followed by aftershocks, one as strong as magnitude 6.7.