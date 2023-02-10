menu

Robert Abela's Nanna Lukarda passes away, just days ahead her 93rd birthday

Nanna Lukarda passed away early on Friday Morning while Robert Abela is in Brussels for an EU Council meeting 

 

10 February 2023, 10:58am
by Marianna Calleja

Lukarda, the grandmother of Prime Minister Robert Abela, passed away early on Friday morning. 
Mother of former president George Abela Lukarda passed away just days ahead of her 93rd birthday, which is on February 19. 

Her passing was revealed by the Prime Minister in a Facebook post. Abela is presently in Brussels for a meeting of the EU Council.

(Photo: Facebook, Robert Abela)
A photo Abela posted of the two of them smiling during his victorious 2020 run to become Labour Party leader became one of his most popular posts throughout that campaign. 

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
