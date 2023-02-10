Robert Abela's Nanna Lukarda passes away, just days ahead her 93rd birthday

Lukarda, the grandmother of Prime Minister Robert Abela, passed away early on Friday morning.

Mother of former president George Abela Lukarda passed away just days ahead of her 93rd birthday, which is on February 19.

Her passing was revealed by the Prime Minister in a Facebook post. Abela is presently in Brussels for a meeting of the EU Council.

A photo Abela posted of the two of them smiling during his victorious 2020 run to become Labour Party leader became one of his most popular posts throughout that campaign.