menu

The Busker wins Malta’s Eurovision contest

The Busker will represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool

kurt_sansone
12 February 2023, 12:29am
by Kurt Sansone
Three-men band The Busker will represent Malta at Eurovision in Liverpool after winning the local festival (Photo: TVM)
Three-men band The Busker will represent Malta at Eurovision in Liverpool after winning the local festival (Photo: TVM)

The Busker will be heading to Liverpool next May after winning the Malta Eurovision Song Context with the song Dance Our Own Party.

The three-men band, which formed in 2012, received the most votes from the public to take the top spot and the €10,000 prize.

The Busker is made up of singer Dav Jr, saxophonist Sean Meachen and drummer Jean Paul Borg.

The Busker garnered 41 points from the five-member jury, four less than Matt Blxck and at par with Ryan Hili. However, the televoting result saw the band emerge outright winner to book its place at the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK.

The Busker obtained a total of 121 points with Ryan Hili’s In The Silence coming second with 85 points. Matt Blxck’s Up placed third with 76 points.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.