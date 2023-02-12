The Busker wins Malta’s Eurovision contest

The Busker will be heading to Liverpool next May after winning the Malta Eurovision Song Context with the song Dance Our Own Party.

The three-men band, which formed in 2012, received the most votes from the public to take the top spot and the €10,000 prize.

The Busker is made up of singer Dav Jr, saxophonist Sean Meachen and drummer Jean Paul Borg.

The Busker garnered 41 points from the five-member jury, four less than Matt Blxck and at par with Ryan Hili. However, the televoting result saw the band emerge outright winner to book its place at the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK.

The Busker obtained a total of 121 points with Ryan Hili’s In The Silence coming second with 85 points. Matt Blxck’s Up placed third with 76 points.