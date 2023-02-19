menu

Turkish President thanks Malta for aid in quake aftermath

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses gratitude with President George Vella for Malta's hands-on support to Turkey

19 February 2023, 1:13pm
by Marianna Calleja

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed Maltese authorities, NGOs, and people for their immediate aid in the aftermath of the region's tragic earthquake.

In a call with Maltese President George Vella, Erdogan noted Malta's cooperation has strengthened the country's resilience and touched the hearts of the Turkish people.

Nearly two weeks ago, two earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 struck Turkey and Syria, flattening enitre neighbourhoods.

The death toll in both countries has now surpassed 46,000 with thousands more suffering injuries.

President George Vella expressed his sympathies and solidarity.

Maltese CPD personnel assisting on the site of a collapsed tower block (Photo: CPD)
Malta had sent 32 rescuers and a dog to Turkey where they spent a week searching for victims of two massive earthquakes.

The Maltese team managed to recover 18 dead bodies from beneath the rubble.

A second Maltese team is expected to leave for Turkey in the coming days as part of the EU’s assistance to Turkey as it comes to grips with the massive tragedy.

