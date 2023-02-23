Look at the surveys, PN’s former communications chief tells party

The Nationalist Party’s former communications chief has written a damning piece on the PN’s state of affairs, saying that it is stuck in the past and is failing to present anything tangible to the electorate.

In an opinion piece on the Times of Malta, Alessandro Farrugia noted how several political surveys have all pointed towards a beaten opposition.

Indeed, in MaltaToday’s last political survey, the number of non-voters exceeded the number of people who said that they would vote for the Nationalist Party. This makes non-voters the second largest political cohort after Labour voters.

Farrugia argued that the PN is unable to take bold decisions or challenge the status quo and keep up with the changing times. “It reeks of a patriarchal attitude,” he remarked.

He also pointed to a “repulsion towards constructive criticism” and a “confusion between being conservative and fundamentalist”.

Farrugia also remarked that there are too many splinter groups engaged in conflict, both inside the party and outside it, who are all trying to “annihilate the others to better secure their spot”.

His recommended antidote for the PN, apart from a rebranding exercise and a reformed media arm, includes a shedding of individual egos, respect towards authority and administration, a compact shadow cabinet, a planned strategy behind its every decision, and a more corporate approach in the management of its assets and liabilities, among other recommendations.

“The PN fails to interpret scientific surveys in their true perspective and, instead, it encourages supporters to find refuge and consolation within their margin of error.

His comment on finding consolation in the margin of error comes after Mary Anne Lauri, who occupies the role of party president for political research, insisted that a survey is a snapshot and that the margin of error could mean anything – despite the chasm between the PN and the Labour Party being way beyond any margin of error a survey may have.

“When the logic becomes illogical, one cites personal reasons for a swift exit, just like I did. There were others before me and others after,” Farrugia said.