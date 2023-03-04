Mediterranean Ministers agree to step up repatriation policy lobbying across EU

During a MED5 summit that was held in Malta on Saturday, the Interior ministries of Malta, Greece, Italy, Spain and Cyprus agreed to lobby and step up efforts to repatriate failed asylum seekers across the European Union.

The five countries share similar realities and challenges regarding migration and asylum. During the meeting on Saturday, they agreed on a common position for the forthcoming Home Affairs Council being held next week in Brussels.

In line with Malta’s current migration policy, the MED5 agreed on the need to step up efforts in returning failed asylum seekers and other third-country nationals who have no legal right to remain in the Union as a key pillar of the Union’s migration policy.

The Minister for Migration of Sweden, which currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU, and the new Executive Director of FRONTEX, also participated at the Summit.

During the high-level Ministerial Summit held on Saturday morning, the ministers reaffirmed their position to strike a balance between member states’ fair sharing of responsibilities and the need for solidarity that effectively alleviates the burden on member states, particularly through the establishment of a permanent and mandatory solidarity mechanism.

The ministers also agreed that more work needs to be done at a European level to address the root causes of migration and prevent irregular migration, with a view to prevent loss of life at sea, and also the abuse of migrants by smugglers.

The ministers emphasised that irregular migration is a European and international challenge – that should be dealt with as such.

Hence, they agreed on strengthening cooperation with countries of origin and transit to dismantle smuggling networks.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Byron Camilleri together with Minister Notis Mitarachi of Greece, Minister Matteo Piantedosi of Italy, Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska of Spain, and Dr Costas Constantinou, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior of Cyprus, signed a joint declaration.

During the press conference that was held at the end of the meeting, Minister Camilleri emphasised the need to step up Malta's efforts in preventing irregular arrivals by addressing root causes of migration and providing key transit countries with the necessary resources and assistance in relation to border surveillance and capacity building.

The minister also recalled the importance of having an effective return system, which remains the keystone of a sound and just migration policy.

Camilleri concluded that while member states and the EU did achieve some progress in tackling irregular migration, much more still needs to be done to address this phenomenon.

Under Camilleri's leadership, Maltese authorities have been keen to address the anti-migrant rhetoric, with frequent immigration raids promoted in the media following a brawl involving migrants in Hamrun.

In the past Camilleri has also insisted that Malta should not display any sensitivity towards economic migrants.