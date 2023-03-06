Hotels had 1.8 million guests in 2022

Guests at hotels and other collective accommodation establishments numbered 1.8 million in 2022, more than 800,000 over the previous year, figures out today show.

Increases were recorded across all hotel classes and other collective accommodation (guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages), the National Statistics Office said. Guests include Maltese residents and tourists.

Establishments in Malta saw the number of guests increase to 1.7 million from just over 900,000, while guests in Gozitan establishments increased to almost 89,000 from just under 70,000.

The total nights spent by guests in hotels and other collective accommodation establishments increased to 8.2 million in 2022 from 4.6 million in 2021.

The net use of bed-places stood at 53.3%, a 20-point increase over 2021, with hotels faring much better than other alternatives.