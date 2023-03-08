Former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi takes oath as new standards czar

Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Azzopardi took the oath of office as the second Commissioner for Standards in Public Life during a ceremony presided by President George Vella on Wednesday.

Delivering a speech, President Vella remarked on the “crucial” importance of the role in further developing the culture of scrutiny, which needs to be further strengthened among politicians.

“In the performance of your duties, in order to determine the occurrence of illegal acts, abuses of power or breach of ethics, you will be required to act with absolute integrity and independence, while relying on detailed and factual inquiries,” he said.

The former judge was appointed by simple parliamentary majority after failing to garner a two thirds majority after two rounds of parliamentary voting.

The appointment was riddled with controversy after talks between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech failed to reach consensus on former standards czar George Hyzler’s replacement. Hyzler’s term ended prematurely in September after he took up his post in the European Court of Auditors.

The lack of agreement saw government introducing a new anti-deadlock mechanism for the appointment.

Vella said the foundations and prospects for exhaustive work in the near future are already in place, thanks to the results achieved by the office.

“It also appears that the office has gained international respect as both the Council of Europe and the European Commission refer to its reports and recommendations from time to time. All this acknowledges the functioning of the institutions of our country,” he said.

President Vella concluded by saying that through established and clear parameters against any abuse, and equitable and strong enforcement, one would feel that they can serve their country in the political field without any fear and with serenity.

Present for the oath of office ceremony were Prime Minister Robert Abela, Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Anġlu Farrugia.