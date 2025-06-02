Updated | Justin Haber resigns as Floriana councillor

Justin Haber has resigned from the Floriana Local Council following a meeting with Labour deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba.

“I am doing this with respect to the Labour Party and those who elected me in June of last year,” the former national team goalkeeper said on Facebook.

A casual election will now be held to replace Haber on the Floriana council.

Haber, now a former Floriana councillor elected on the Labour ticket, was last week found guilty of threatening to behead his sister by Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella.

MaltaToday is informed the party is aware of another criminal case involving Haber of which details cannot be reported on court order. Proceedings are still ongoing.

Sources within the party said high-ranking officials have only recently been made aware of the proceedings.

Last week, Alex Agius Saliba told MaltaToday Justin Haber’s domestic abuse case against his sister would be discussed internally before a decision is taken.

Last Saturday, Pearl Vella Haber took to Facebook to address those who belittled her abusive relationship with her brother.

“Last Tuesday, I faced my greatest bully in court,” she said. She described her brother as “a textbook narcissistic abuser” who ridiculed and physically assaulted her from an early age.

Pearl writes that the straw that broke the camel’s back was an incident in 2014, when she did not bring him a drink from upstairs, which led to him trying to strangle her. She notes that the incident came up in court but he belittled the event and claimed that she overreacted.