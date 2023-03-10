Electronic display board blocking Żebbuġ police station removed overnight

The front door of the Żebbuġ police station, which was obstructed by a concrete platform supporting an electronic display board, has been cleared overnight after criticism by Nationalist MP Alex Borg.

A photo of the billboard, set up by the Gozo Ministry and promoting the Marsalforn church, was posted first by Borg on Thursday. He noted how the billboard blocking the abandoned station door was symptomatic of Gozo's lack of security.

"There are insufficient human and financial resources. There is no political will to change the situation, and police officers are under intense pressure," Borg had said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

By Friday morning, the electronic display board and concrete platform were removed, although the police station remains shut.

Last month, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed that only two of the 15 police stations in Gozo are open 24 hours a day, those in Rabat and Mġarr.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Chris Said, Camilleri had said each community is solely covered by police patrols.