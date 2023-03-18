Ban horse-drawn karrozzini and replace them with electric cabs – Animal Liberation Malta

Animal Liberation activists marched in Valletta on Saturday morning, demanding the ban of karozzini, Malta’s traditional horse-drawn cabbies.

The protest started from The Mall in Floriana, all the way up to Castille Square in Valletta with the activists chanting “Din moħqrija – mhux tradizzjoni” (This is exploitation, not tradition), and “You ride – they die”, past two cabby points at Triton Square and Castille.

At Castille Square, the activists formed the word ‘BAN!’ on the stairs of Auberge de Castille. “Animal Liberation Malta is in principle against karozzini, especially since we believe that in a fully motorised world there is no need or function for them,” spokesperson Haroon Ali said.

“Karozzini today only serve as a tourist attraction. There is a global move against horse-drawn carriages with more and more cities around the world taking the step to banning this cruel practice. Notable names are Montreal (Canada), Barcelona, Prague, Melbourne, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Palma de Mallorca.”

The Spanish city council of Palma de Mallorca, also a Mediterranean island heavily dependent on tourism, announced a ban on horse draw carriages that will come into effect in 2024. Their intention is that all horse-drawn carriages will be replaced with electric carriages.

“We believe that the transition to electric would be an ideal solution for Malta. In fact, part of our recommendations is that Transport Malta should issue a special grant for cabby drivers for them to go electric,” Ali said.

“Apart from the transition to electrification, we also propose that no new licences for cabby drivers should be issued. A grandfather clause should be triggered whereby existing horses will be allowed to continue working, yet upon retiring the cabby owner cannot replace the horse with a new horse, but rather go to an electric option.”

ALM said all other horse-drawn carriages – even horse-drawn hearses – should be banned since there are adequate alternatives.