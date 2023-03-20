Malta Public Transport to offer special service for Malta vs. Italy
Malta hosts Italia in Sunday’s UEFA Euro qualifier at Ta’ Qali
Malta Public Transport have announced they will be operating a special service for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifier between Malta and Italy next Sunday.
The match will be played at Ta’ Qali Stadium with the kick-off at 8:45pm, and the game ending at 10:30pm.
To accommodate fans attending the match, Malta Public Transport (MPT) will be offering the following special services:
Valletta to Ta’ Qali Stadium – Regular trips from Valletta Terminus C2 starting at 5:45pm and running every 15 minutes until 7:55pm. The route will pass through Hamrun, Santa Venera, Mriehel, and Ta’ Qali.
Pembroke Park & Ride to Ta’ Qali Stadium - MPT will also be offering services from Pembroke Park & Ride starting at 7pm and running every 15 minutes until 7:40pm.
Ta’ Qali Stadium to Valletta - After the match, MPT will be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Valletta at 10:40pm and 10:50pm.
Ta’ Qali Stadium to Pembroke - MPT will also be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Pembroke at 10:40pm, 10:45pm, and 10:55pm.
Ta’ Qali Stadium to Sliema - For those travelling to Sliema, MPT will be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium at 10:40pm and 10:50pm.
Ta’ Qali Stadium to Bugibba: MPT will also be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Bugibba at 10:40pm, 10:45pm, and 10:55pm.
Ta’ Qali Stadium to Birzebbugia: MPT will be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Birzebbugia at 10:45pm and 10:55pm.
“Malta Public Transport is encouraging all fans to make use of its special bus services for the match and to arrive early to ensure a smooth and enjoyable sports experience,” the MPT said.