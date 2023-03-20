Malta Public Transport to offer special service for Malta vs. Italy

Malta Public Transport have announced they will be operating a special service for the upcoming UEFA Euro qualifier between Malta and Italy next Sunday.

The match will be played at Ta’ Qali Stadium with the kick-off at 8:45pm, and the game ending at 10:30pm.

To accommodate fans attending the match, Malta Public Transport (MPT) will be offering the following special services:

Valletta to Ta’ Qali Stadium – Regular trips from Valletta Terminus C2 starting at 5:45pm and running every 15 minutes until 7:55pm. The route will pass through Hamrun, Santa Venera, Mriehel, and Ta’ Qali.

Pembroke Park & Ride to Ta’ Qali Stadium - MPT will also be offering services from Pembroke Park & Ride starting at 7pm and running every 15 minutes until 7:40pm.

Extra Routes 202 from Sliema - After the match, MPT will be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Valletta at 10:40pm and 10:50pm.

Ta’ Qali Stadium to Valletta - After the match, MPT will be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Valletta at 10:40pm and 10:50pm.

Ta’ Qali Stadium to Pembroke - MPT will also be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Pembroke at 10:40pm, 10:45pm, and 10:55pm.

Ta’ Qali Stadium to Sliema - For those travelling to Sliema, MPT will be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium at 10:40pm and 10:50pm.

Ta’ Qali Stadium to Bugibba: MPT will also be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Bugibba at 10:40pm, 10:45pm, and 10:55pm.

Ta’ Qali Stadium to Birzebbugia: MPT will be offering services from Ta’ Qali Stadium to Birzebbugia at 10:45pm and 10:55pm.

“Malta Public Transport is encouraging all fans to make use of its special bus services for the match and to arrive early to ensure a smooth and enjoyable sports experience,” the MPT said.