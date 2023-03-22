Hello summer time: Clocks move forward an hour on Sunday

Bad news for those who love to snooze in on Sunday morning, since clocks will be turned forward one hour to mark the end of wintertime.

The Department of Information has communicated that wintertime in Malta ends at 2am on Sunday 26 March.

Clocks are advanced by one hour in spring to save on daylight in the warmer months in such a way that darkness falls at a later time.

The daylight-saving time typically runs between the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of October.