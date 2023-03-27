Health Commissioner calls for fair resolution in nurses’ dispute

The Health Commissioner has urged the Health Ministry and the nurses’ union, MUMN, to resolve outstanding collective agreement issues so that patients are not impacted negatively.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner, who falls within the office of the Ombudsman, said he was closely monitoring the ongoing industrial action ordered by MUMN across all public hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The MUMN last week ordered widespread industrial action after talks with government over the sectoral agreement appear to have reached a stalemate.

The Health Commissioner said he recognises the fundamental right of healthcare professionals to engage in industrial action as a means to voice their grievances and seek a fair resolution. However, he urged the Health Ministry and the MUMN to exercise caution and ensure that patients are not affected by the industrial action.

“The welfare of individuals who rely on the Maltese healthcare system for essential care and support must be considered a top priority for all parties concerned,” he said.

The Commissioner called on both parties to engage in “open and constructive dialogue” and offered to provide “any necessary assistance to facilitate prompt and fair resolution of disputes”.