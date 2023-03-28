menu

[LIVE] Keith Schembri at the PAC: former Muscat right-hand man grilled on Electrogas

FOLLOW LIVE | Keith Schembri, former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat, appears in Public Accounts Committee to face a grilling from MPs over the Electrogas power station deal

matthew_vella
28 March 2023, 1:32pm
by Matthew Vella
Keith Schembri in the Public Accounts Committee. Photo: James Bianchi/Mediatoday
The eminence grise to the Muscat administration, former chief of staff Keith Schembri, makes a rare public appearance today at the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

Businessman Schembri will testify on the €200 million contract to the Electrogas consortium, on request of the Oppositon, which chairs the PAC.

15:14 Schembri tries to clarify the degree of his conversations with members of the Fenech family: “I knew these people… I knew them in business… the conversations would be about everything… utility bills… but we did not discuss the gas plant.” Matthew Vella
15:10 Schembri insists that the Fenech family (Tumas) never mentioned any interest in a power plant before 2013 with him. “My personal opinion was that the late George Fenech would not have even ventured into it.” Matthew Vella
15:07 “This will make you smile: Paul Apap Bologna came to me to propose that we make government administration paperless…” – the quip is addressed to Nationalist MP Graham Bencini… (note: it’s gone over my head). Matthew Vella
15:06 Schembri denies having been spoken to by UBOs from Electrogas during the tendering process – that includes SOCAR, Siemens, Gasol, and Mark Gasan, Paul Apap Bologna, Yorgen Fenech and Ray Fenech. “I knew Yorgen from the age of 9, but I only resumed contact with him after the Electrogas tender. During the tendering process, none of them spoke to me. Never.” Matthew Vella
15:04 Schembri says it is normal for foreign representatives to lobby on behalf of their co-national companies. “Let me give you an example: the Maltese government lobbies on behalf of its companies with foreign ministers.” Matthew Vella
15:03 Schembri says he was unaware of who the winning bidders were before their announcement. He says that in 2013, a German ambassador made representations with him at the United Nations, in which he cautioned fairness in the tender since Siemens, a German fair, was tendering for the gas contract. Matthew Vella
14:59 Schembri says he has known Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, his auditors, since the age of 17. Matthew Vella
14:56 Schembri is protesting his treatment at the PAC, saying his business is scrutinised in the press, that his affairs are publicised widely when he tenders for government contracts, and that he is regularly attacked by The Times. Matthew Vella
14:53 Schembri interrupts: “I disagree”. Matthew Vella
14:52 Carabott puts the following to Schembri: The public inquiry described Schembri as having “a free hand” in taking certain decisions on government affairs, which “concentration of power in the hands of the few on major economic decisions… was determined from the very start, pretty much from before 2013.” Matthew Vella
14:50 Schembri says Cabinet was informed, every Tuesday, on developments in the LNG tender, but not on the technical details pertaining to the tendering. He denies having had in his possession any information related to the tender. He says he is unaware if this was in the hands of the energy minister, and denies having had any influence into the selection of the winning tenderer. Matthew Vella
14:44 Schembri says he attended one meeting with Enemalta representatives, in the stead of the minister and permanent secretary, on the gas plant project; apart from four Cabinet meetings. Schembri says he was there only to listen to proceedings. He says he feels he can exclude the prospect that he was present from other non-Cabinet meetings on the LNG plant. Matthew Vella
14:42 The NAO said in its report that the managing director of Energy World had affirmed that in 2011 a confidential agreement was entered into with the Labour opposition, “to assist in a non-public capacity with the proposal to develop a plan to operate an LNG plant”. Matthew Vella
14:37 Schembri plays down suggestions that Energy World’s involvement in talks on the gas plant, as reported during December 2018, were necessarily known to him. He says he does not know anything about the involvement of a foreign entity, and that this had a prior understanding with Labour before 2013. “I see nothing wrong here… because it never happened.” The Times article in question reported that Labour had a pre-electoral agreement with a bidder who had been eliminated in the successive Electrogas tender. Matthew Vella
14:33 Schembri says he has suffered health problems since his deposition to the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Matthew Vella
14:32 Questions from the Opposition focus on the genesis of Labour’s decision to go for gas, before January 2013. “There were many people…” Schembri replies to Carabott. “So much time has passed…” Schembri says he cannot remember if a foreign member, from Energy World, was involved in talks, allegedly bound by a confidentiality agreement, was involved I the talks. Matthew Vella
14:28 On the first day of the Labour election campaign in January 2013, the LNG power plant was presented to the press. “The only choice to switch over from HFO was either LNG or nuclear… everybody that tendered for the Delimara plant was gas. We met – Konrad Mizzi, Louis Grech, and David Galea – to discuss this option before the election.”

There is a bit of a misunderstanding on the question here… Darren Carabott is asking him how the decision for Labour to go for the gas plant was conceived before the manifesto was published. Matthew Vella
14:25 Schembri was in 2008 the chair of Labour’s energy working group. It met twice. “We were more focused on small things that could reduce energy bills. We had just lost the election then. We never had any presentations on energy proposals then.” Matthew Vella
14:24 Konrad Mizzi, former energy minister, was not part of the Labour manifesto process that put gas as the party’s policy plank. “We worked backwards – we asked ‘what do the people want?’ – and our number one commitment was reducing energy bills.” Matthew Vella
14:22 Schembri says Labour’s strategy to victory in 2013 was based on the country’s top concerns as they were polled over the years. He said Labour’s strategy team that suggested gas should be a key policy plank for Labour’s energy policy. Matthew Vella
14:21 Schembri says it was his aim to implement Labour policy to reduce energy bills by 25%, which is why the LNG power plant deal was instrumental to the new Labour administration.

Konrad Mizzi, who had led the campaign of the party on energy, was “rightfully selected” by Muscat’s inner circle of some five or six people, to be Cabinet minister.

Schembri says the LNG plant was part of the Labour manifesto, crafted by around five or six core members. He said energy prices were a top concern polled in Labour surveys. “It was so easy, it could have been done by anyone,” he said of the Labour policy to switch-over from heavy fuel oil (HFO) to gas. Matthew Vella
14:20 Keith Schembri introduced himself as one of the men who told Joseph Muscat to run for Labour leader, helping him get elected in 2013, and then staying on as his chief of staff… “And the rest is history”, he says. Matthew Vella
14:16 Keith Schembri is assisted by both Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo as lawyers. Matthew Vella
14:15 PAC chairman Darren Carabott is going through the agenda and correspondence before moving on to the testimony of Schembri. Matthew Vella
14:12 The PAC is now in session. Matthew Vella
14:04 Keith Schembri was regarded as the architect of the Labour victory in 2013, together with then Labour leader Joseph Muscat. His fall grace was in 2019, upon the arrest of business magnate Yorgen Fenech, on charges of having masterminded the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. But he was immediately implicated in scandal in 2016, with the Panama Papers, and in 2018, it emerged that Fenech was the owner of 17 Black, a secret Dubai company connected to the Panama companies owned by Schembri and former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi, who as energy minister presided over the €200 million Electrogas tender for a gas plant at Delimara. Matthew Vella
14:01 Keith Schembri arrived minutes ago at the House of Representatives, where he released no comment to the journalists waiting outside as he made his way, accompanied by a bodyguard, as well as his two lawyers, Edward Gatt, and Mark Vassallo. Matthew Vella
13:59 Good afternoon. The PAC will be in session at 2pm, where former chief of staff in the Muscat administration, Keith Schembri, will be questioned over the Electrogas tender that is currently under scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee. Matthew Vella

Government MPs did not oppose the request, with Schembri and his secret relationship to Electrogas shareholder Yorgen Fenech, having been at the heart of the scandals that rocked the Muscat administration: from offshore Panama companies, the 17 Black company in Dubai, as well as the messages exchanged between the two during the investigation of the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Schembri is facing ongoing criminal proceedings over charges of money laundering unrelated to the Electrogas tender. He has pled not guilty.

Chaired by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott, the PAC is probing the findings of the National Audit Office’s investigation on the Electrogas contract, concluded in 2018. Schembri has never been grilled by the PAC.

Keith Schembri releases no comment to press as he enters House of Representatives

