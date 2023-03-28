[LIVE] Keith Schembri at the PAC: former Muscat right-hand man grilled on Electrogas

The eminence grise to the Muscat administration, former chief of staff Keith Schembri, makes a rare public appearance today at the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

Businessman Schembri will testify on the €200 million contract to the Electrogas consortium, on request of the Oppositon, which chairs the PAC.

Government MPs did not oppose the request, with Schembri and his secret relationship to Electrogas shareholder Yorgen Fenech, having been at the heart of the scandals that rocked the Muscat administration: from offshore Panama companies, the 17 Black company in Dubai, as well as the messages exchanged between the two during the investigation of the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Schembri is facing ongoing criminal proceedings over charges of money laundering unrelated to the Electrogas tender. He has pled not guilty.

Chaired by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott, the PAC is probing the findings of the National Audit Office’s investigation on the Electrogas contract, concluded in 2018. Schembri has never been grilled by the PAC.