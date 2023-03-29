Parliament to start debating Domestic Violence Prevention Bill

The Second Reading of the Domestic Violence Prevention Bill kicks off in parliament on Wednesday with the intention of introducing a domestic violence register.

The Bill was proposed in the wake of Bernice Cassar’s murder last year and will give people the chance to verify with the police whether their prospective partners have a history of domestic violence.

Cassar, a mother of two, was murdered in November 2022 while on her way to work at the Corradino industrial estate. She was shot in the face and chest by her estranged husband.

Unlike what was initially proposed, the register will only feature aggressors found guilty in court of domestic violence.

The police will then establish whether the request is within the parameters of the law and within 10 days issue a notice indicating whether the partner has been found guilty of domestic abuse cases.

Once a partner is confirmed as a former aggressor, the person requesting the information, will be offered support by Victim Support Agency experts.

The government is linking this initiative with several others, including the creation of a specialised unit within the police force, free legal aid for victims of domestic violence, the appointment of a full-time commissioner on domestic violence and a magistrate dedicated to cases of domestic violence.

Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg is expected to open the debate.