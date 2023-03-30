Singer Kevin Borg grievously injured in motorcycle accident

Singer and ‘Kbir Għadu Ġej’ icon Kevin Borg was grievously injured in a Valletta collision on Thursday.

Posting from the Emergency Department Unit in Mater Dei, Borg said he had broken his leg.

The accident happened around 1:00pm, at Lascaris Wharf.

Police said that the collision occurred between a Nissan Leaf driven by a 37-year-old, residing in Birżebbuġa and a Peugeot Tweet, driven by Borg.

An ambulance took the singer to Mater Dei hospital, where he waited for several hours before being certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.