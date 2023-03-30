menu

Singer Kevin Borg grievously injured in motorcycle accident

Posting from the Emergency Department Unit in Mater Dei on Thursday afternoon, Kevin Borg confirmed he was injured while driving his motorcycle

marianna_calleja
30 March 2023, 8:58pm
by Marianna Calleja
Singer and ‘Kbir Għadu Ġej’ icon Kevin Borg was grievously injured in a Valletta collision on Thursday.

Posting from the Emergency Department Unit in Mater Dei, Borg said he had broken his leg.

The accident happened around 1:00pm, at Lascaris Wharf. 

Police said that the collision occurred between a Nissan Leaf driven by a 37-year-old, residing in Birżebbuġa and a Peugeot Tweet, driven by Borg.

An ambulance took the singer to Mater Dei hospital, where he waited for several hours before being certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
