Repubblika: Children’s allowance increase is tactic to divert attention from scandals

Rule of law NGO Repubblika has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela over an announced increase in children’s allowance and stipends, saying it is an attempt to divert attention away from recent scandals.

In a statement on Friday, the organisation insisted that the additional benefits are part of “government’s game to cover its millions handed to corrupt with an increase of a few euro in the children’s allowance”.

“We expect the Prime Minister to respect the Maltese people and stop treating us like children by trying to close our eyes and mouths with the same money we work for.”

Repubblika added that the announced increases are an attempt to deflect attention from the hospitals deal and the leaked WhatsApp chats between Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

“We expect Robert Abela to act as Prime Minister, not a false Father Christmas that uses taxpayer money to cover his friends’ actions.”

Abela announced an increase in stipends and children's allowance while addressing a massive crowd in Birgu on the eve of Freedom Day. Abela also promised new tax credits to help people with disabilities.

