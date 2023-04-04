Farmers Market set to expand to Birgu

The Farmers Market will open in Birgu next week, providing consumers with the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from Maltese and Gozitan farmers.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, with the aim of creating more space for farmers to sell their products directly, ensuring they receive a fair and appropriate profit, and that consumers benefit from a good price.

Speaking at the conference, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo expressed the government's commitment to investing in farmers' markets, with plans to expand them to other locations across Malta.

"Due to the popularity of the market currently held in Ta Qali, we will be extending this initiative to several other localities, bringing local products closer to the Maltese and Gozitan people," Refalo said.

Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli also praised the initiative and emphasized the importance of supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable agriculture.

She encouraged collaboration between the Maltese Food Agency and local councils to achieve this goal.

The Maltese Food Agency's Surveillance section will be collaborating with Birgu Local Council to strengthen local products, ensuring that the markets provide fresh, healthy food to the communities they serve.