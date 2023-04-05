New fund launched to support NGO community science projects

A new fund has been set up to support community projects proposed by voluntary organisations with emphasis on science, technology, engineering and maths.

The €150,000 fund for 2023 will see eligible organisations receive a maximum of €8,000 each for each project. To benefit from the fund, the organisations are required to come up with proposals for innovative projects.

Innovation Parliamentary Secretary Keith Azzopardi Tanti said the scheme will drive communities to better understand the necessity of research and innovation. "The government aims to keep bringing research closer to our communities and promote the importance of research within the community, educating society about how these can make an impact in our daily lives, with innovative solutions that make our lives better and easier," he said.

Antonella Gatt, chairperson of the Community Development and Innovation Scheme Board, said this scheme will strengthen development within the community thanks to the financial incentive given to NGOs and voluntary organisations to continue working and investing in the innovation sector.

All eligible applications will be evaluated by a board of evaluators according to the established and published guidelines. Guidelines about how to apply for this fund can be found on the Ministry’s website. All applications need to be submitted via email to [email protected] by not later than 19 May, 2023, at noon.