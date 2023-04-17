menu

Man in hospital after crashing into wall in Xagħra, Gozo

A 62-year-old man from Nadur is in hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into a wall

nicole_meilak
17 April 2023, 4:10pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 62-year-old man is in hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into a wall in Xagħra, Gozo.

At 10:30am on Monday, police received a report of an accident at Triq it-Tiġrija in Xagħra.

According to police, the 62-year-old man, from Nadur, was driving a Toyota Yaris when he lost control and crashed into a wall.

A medical team was called on site to help the man and take him to Gozo General Hospital for needed care.

His injuries were certified to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IGM press awards (most promising journalist) win...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.