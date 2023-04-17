Man in hospital after crashing into wall in Xagħra, Gozo

A 62-year-old man is in hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into a wall in Xagħra, Gozo.

At 10:30am on Monday, police received a report of an accident at Triq it-Tiġrija in Xagħra.

According to police, the 62-year-old man, from Nadur, was driving a Toyota Yaris when he lost control and crashed into a wall.

A medical team was called on site to help the man and take him to Gozo General Hospital for needed care.

His injuries were certified to be of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.