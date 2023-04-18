Health warning on Italian cheese product due to listeria contamination

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning against an Italian cheese product which must not be consumed due to contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The product warning concerns Antica Fattoria’s piadine affumicate, and affects lots 093 2023 and 098 2023 with best before dates at 03/05/23 and 08/05/23.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, newborns, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

It can lead to a severe infection called listeriosis, which can result in symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, and even meningitis or septicemia in severe cases.

Listeria contamination can occur in various food products, including dairy products, deli meats, and soft cheeses, and can pose a significant health risk.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected].