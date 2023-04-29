Jonathan Borg replaces Jeffrey Curmi as Transport Malta CEO

Jonathan Borg will be replacing Jeffrey Curmi as Transport Malta CEO as from 1 May, the Transport Ministry has announced.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that Borg has a 35-year experience in the maritime sector and is currently serving as a Chairperson for Yachting Malta and is also a member on the board of the Malta Maritime Forum.

Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi had been axed from the job less than a year after his appointment. He had been serving as commander of the Armed Forces of Malta since December 2013, prior to this role.

At the time, eyebrows had been raised when Curmi was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and colonel within the space of two weeks, ultimately landing the role of commander.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia thanked Brigadier Curmi for his work.