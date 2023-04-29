'We must use our resources judiciously to address exponential rise in cost-of-living,' says ADPD

ADPD – The Green Party believes that the exponential rise in the cost of living should be addressed by a judicious use of Malta's resources.

During a press conference at the Farmers’ Market in Ta’ Qali on Saturday morning, the Greens emphasised that in commemoration of this year’s Worker’s Day, the focus should be on the challenges faced by households due to the increased cost of living.

The ADPD spokespersons said that although it is commendable to subsidise the basic energy and water consumption for residential use, the blanket across-the-board subsidies did not make sense.

The party emphasised that the country had a duty to do everything necessary to ensure a decent standard of living for all.

It said that it was positive that its proposal of adjusting wages for cost of living twice a year, instead of an annual adjustment at budget time, had been taken up by trade unions.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that people are feeling the pinch of the cost of living more than ever, with measly wages and the overall lowering of the standard of living becoming the new norm.

“The increased price of daily needs are unbelievable. Every week going to the supermarket is a nightmare. If you have young children, or a chronic illness that requires medication or a food allergy, you are in for unpleasant surprises,” Gauci said.

She stated that the government’s subsidising of flour and wheat derived products was not enough and slammed the Office of Consumer Affairs for being “completely absent”.

Gauci said that various consumers reported prices on the shelf that did not match the ones at the cash, and prices that were not displayed.

“While as a country we cannot control what happens outside our borders, the consumers’ watchdog has a duty to carry out spot checks at retail outlets in order that it be ensured that at least you pay the shelf price and not some fantasy price,” Gauci insisted.

She added that a number of employees were working extra hours or an extra job so as to try and maintain their standard of living.

“In Malta we just work and work some more. Clyde Caruana has ruled out that Malta will ever have a 4 day week. However, nurses are expected to work a 56-hour week.”

She said that ADPD has always been on the forefront when it comes to adopting a living wage and actually getting a paycheck which one can realistically live on.

Gauci said the time had come for the conclusion and publishing of studies conducted on the living wage proposal.

“Even though we have a government continuosly boasting of economic growth, according to Eurofund our country has had the lowest increase in the minimum wage across all of Europe. One inevitably asks: ‘who is gaining from this reported economic growth?’ Gauci asked.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that there was definitely a case to retain subsidised energy and water use in order to mitigate the social impacts of an increase in rates in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.

He, however, insisted that such subsidies should be focused on those that needed them.

“The basic energy and water consumption of residential households should definitely remain protected and subject to subsidies in the medium term. This is a social necessity to protect the vulnerable and low earners,” Cacopardo said.

He said that on the other hand, there were not valid reasons for the current across the board subsidies of residential households.

“Those who can afford to run large domestic properties should be able to shoulder the increased cost of the energy and water they consume beyond basic consumption,” Cacopardo argued.

He argued that there was no social need for subsidies of petrol and diesel and said that the small number of cases where private vehicle use was required to address issues of disability, could be addressed by focused assistance.

“Removal of fuel subsidies would signify a substantial increase in the price of petrol and diesel. The primary impact of the removal of subsidies applied to petrol and diesel would be beneficial as it would signify an immediate reduction of cars from our roads, more judicious use of cars and a substantial improvement in air quality,” Cacopardo said.

“The adopted policy on subsidies should be revisited. Our resources are limited. We must use them judiciously to help the vulnerable.”