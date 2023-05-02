Menstrual products stolen from University of Malta's Period Locker

Pads, panty liners and tampons set up at the University of Malta’s Student House to help students fight menstrual poverty have been stolen, with the locker also suffering damage.

In a post on social media, the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) said that a "considerable amount of stock” had been stolen over the weekend.

“It is immensely disappointing to see an initiative targeted at accessibility and inclusion being abused,” the KSU said on Tuesday.

The KSU post featured images of the orange locker located open wide and empty boxes inside.

The Period Locker, set up two months ago in the women’s bathroom was an initiative the council took with collaboration with VJ Salamone. The locker was being supplied with a number of pads, tampons and liners, free of charge.

The council confirmed that it is looking into CCTV footage of the area to see who broke into it, but for now, the locker itself will be relocated outside the KSU office “indefinitely.”

“This is far from ideal, as the aim behind this locker was to provide a service in a dignifying and respectful manner. We hope to return the locker to its original location,” the KSU said.