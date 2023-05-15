Car collision leaves woman seriously injured

A collision in Żurrieq on Sunday left a 79-year-old woman with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said they received word of the traffic accident at 6pm, and went to the site of the accident at Triq Ħal Far.

Initial investigations suggested that there had been a collision involving a Toyota Passo, driven by a 45-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq, and an Opel Astra driven by a 36-year-old man from Birżebbuġa.

There were several other passengers in the Opel Astra, including a 40-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa, a 10-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

In the Toyota Passo there were three women aged 79, 70 and 44, as well as a 14-year-old boy.

The 79-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, while the 70-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy sustained light injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team went on site to assist the victims. Injured passengers were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case. Several court experts have been appointed.

Police investigations are ongoing.