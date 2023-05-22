‘Our flower’: Father of Attard traffic accident victim pays tribute to his late daughter

Jason Sciberras, the father of Kacey Sciberras, who tragically lost her life in a late-night accident, has spoken out for the first time since his daughter passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

“To our flower, you were a flower called Kacey, you were a flower who was beautiful both from the inside and also from the outside, a flower that knew how to love, a flower that was respectful,” he said in an emotional Facebook post.

Kacey, 17, lost her life after the car she was in crashed into a pole in Attard.

Police officers who were doing late-night rounds in the area of St Thomas Chetcuti Street in Attard, came across a wrecked car.

From preliminary investigations, it results that a 20-year-old from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Chevrolet Aveo and crashed into a pole.

“You were a flower always with a smile, you were a flower with a beautiful face, now our flower has gone to join other flowers in heaven,” Sciberras said. “As your father, along with your mother, brother, and grandmother, we will continue loving you until we meet again.”

“Love you, Kacey,” the post concluded.