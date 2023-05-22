menu

‘Our flower’: Father of Attard traffic accident victim pays tribute to his late daughter

Kacey Sciberras tragically lost her life in the early hours of Sunday after a car she was in crashed into a pole in Attard

karl_azzopardi
22 May 2023, 1:06pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Jason Sciberras with his daughter Kacey
Jason Sciberras with his daughter Kacey

Jason Sciberras, the father of Kacey Sciberras, who tragically lost her life in a late-night accident, has spoken out for the first time since his daughter passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

“To our flower, you were a flower called Kacey, you were a flower who was beautiful both from the inside and also from the outside, a flower that knew how to love, a flower that was respectful,” he said in an emotional Facebook post.

Kacey, 17, lost her life after the car she was in crashed into a pole in Attard.

Police officers who were doing late-night rounds in the area of St Thomas Chetcuti Street in Attard, came across a wrecked car.

From preliminary investigations, it results that a 20-year-old from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Chevrolet Aveo and crashed into a pole.

“You were a flower always with a smile, you were a flower with a beautiful face, now our flower has gone to join other flowers in heaven,” Sciberras said. “As your father, along with your mother, brother, and grandmother, we will continue loving you until we meet again.”

“Love you, Kacey,” the post concluded.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.